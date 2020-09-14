Jack Lee Rice, 50, of Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputes who went to a Quail Ridge Lane mobile home on an unwanted person call.
A warrants check showed Rice was wanted on two active arrest warrants. People could be seen and heard moving inside the trailer but no one initially answered the door, Deputy James Crum said in a report.
The owner allowed deputies to enter the mobile home and they located Rice, who was wearing a wig and claimed his name was “Missy,” the report said.
Rice, who is described in the report as partially bald, weighing over 200 pounds and 6 feet tall, had a backpack that contained three syringes, a pipe and a bent spoon.
Rice was also charged with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.