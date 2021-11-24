The wild turkey finds its way onto millions of dinner tables in the United States every Thanksgiving.
The traditional holiday main course has called North America home since before the Pilgrims arrived on the Mayflower.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the wild turkey is a native species to North America and the historic range of wild turkey extended from southern Canada throughout the United States and into central Mexico.
The wild turkey was an important food animal to Native Americans and early settlers, but by the early 1900s over-hunting eliminated the species from most of North America, including Tennessee. However, wildlife management has been able to reestablish the wild turkey throughout North America and in 49 of the 50 United States. The only state that the wild turkey does not currently call home is Alaska.
The wild turkey is the largest nesting bird in Tennessee, with nests taking the shape of a simple depression on the ground lined with dead leaves or grass at the base of a tree or bush, normally concealed in thick vegetation.
Female wild turkeys and their broods often form flocks of 30 or more birds. Some winter flocks in Tennessee may exceed 400 birds.
According to TWRA, wild turkeys are plentiful in Tennessee. In fact, they can be found in all of the 95 counties in the state, though their preferred habitat is mature woodlands with scattered openings or fields.
Although most people relate gobbling to the voice of a wild turkey, not all turkeys gobble. Only male turkeys make the well-known, fast-descending gobbling sound. Female turkeys do not gobble, rather, they make a loud, sharp “tuk” sound similar to the sound of a chipmunk.
The fall turkey hunting season in Tennessee has already passed, which means spring will be the next time hunters can bag the wild turkey.
Shotgun and archery spring turkey hunting season will run April 16-May 15, 2022.
Each hunter is permitted to bag three bearded turkeys per season in Tennessee.
According to the TWRA, it is through responsible hunting practices and wildlife management that the Wild Turkey will remain a permanent and plentiful resident of Tennessee for years to come.