The Tennessee Wildlife Federation will host adult turkey workshops in March in Knoxville to instruct individuals on the sport of turkey hunting, according to a news release.
The workshops are part of the nonprofit organization’s Hunting and Fishing Academy, which offers Tennesseans opportunities to expand their knowledge and passion for the outdoors through virtual classes, experiences, and workshops.
A turkey hunting workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. March 9. A turkey calling workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. March 23. Both will be held on the University of Tennessee campus in room 156/7 of the Plant Biotechnology Building, 2505 E.J. Chapman Drive, Knoxville.
During the turkey calling workshop, the different types of sounds turkeys make, the types of calls used by hunters, and how to correctly use each type of call will be discussed. The workshop will provide individuals with a good starting place to call turkeys effectively. Learn more and register at https://act.tnwf.org/a/knoxville-turkey-wkshp-fy23-20230323 .
These workshops are geared toward adults; however, teenagers are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by a guardian according to the news release.
For answers to questions, contact East Tennessee Field Representative Jeb Beasley at jbeasley@tnwf.org .