The disc golf course at W.T. Daniels Park has plenty of new seating, thanks to the Eagle Scout service project of Charlie Wilhoit.
After 276 hours of work, Wilhoit, with help from 28 volunteers, has handcrafted 18 wooden benches – one for each hole along Greeneville’s first public disc golf course.
“The Parks & Recreation Department wants to thank Charlie for choosing us as his Eagle Scout Project,” said Butch Patterson, Parks & Recreation director. “We were very excited to work with him, and it is a huge improvement to our disc golf course.”
Wilhoit is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 94, Sequoyah Council, of Asbury United Methodist Church.
The 16-year-old is a rising sophomore at Chuckey-Doak High School and son of Terri and Justin Wilhoit.
“I want to thank the Parks & Rec Department for donating wood and allowing this opportunity,” Wilhoit said.
He also thanked Greeneville Builders Supply and Fastenal for donating supplies and all the helpers and donors to the project.
“Charlie showed a tremendous amount of dedication, commitment and hard work in this project,” Patterson added. “The town is very lucky to have a young man like this that’s willing to give back to his own community.”
Wilhoit had the idea for the project after playing on the disc golf course and seeing the need for places to sit.
The Eagle Scout Service Project is part of an extensive set of requirements toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Wilhoit said he used all the skills he learned in his 10-year career in Scouting to complete the project.
Wilhoit’s Eagle Scout ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on July 25 at Katy Branch on the Erwin Highway.