Roger Willett was recognized for his dedicated service as Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex administrator during a reception held Monday at the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Willett, 59, retires Tuesday after eight years as jail administrator.
Surrounded by family, co-workers and friends, Willett said he is looking forward to retirement.
“It will be nice to spend some time with my family,” he said. “I was just sitting here thinking I had 11 years here.”
Willett served several stints in different positions at the jail. He was appointed administrator by former Sheriff Pat Hankins in 2014.
Willett said he worked with five sheriffs during his time at the jail, including Hankins, current Sheriff Wesley Holt and Steve Burns. He also worked briefly with Terry Jones and David “Buck” Townsend.
“I got to work with three great sheriffs,” he said. “On and off, this was my third time working here.”
Holt said that as jail administrator, Willett more than lived up to his responsibilities.
“Roger was the glue that held the jail together. I never had to worry about the jail. I knew it was in good hands with Roger,” Holt said.
Co-workers said Willett met every challenge of the demanding jail administrator’s job. Williett, in turn, appreciates the help he received from colleagues. He has enjoyed watching many people on his staff advance in their law enforcement careers.
“Greene County has got a good sheriff’s department. I like seeing officers get promoted,” he said.
Willett’s efforts did not go unrecognized. He was recipient of the Tennessee Corrections Institute’s 2015 Jail Administrator of the Year award.
After lengthy careers in the military and in law enforcement, Willett does not know exactly what to expect in retirement.
“I won’t know much until I’m gone,” he said.
On hand to wish Willett well in retirement were family members, including wife Wanda, son Caleb, father-in-law Shelton, daughter Erica Gilliam, daughter Rebecca Brassfield and grandchildren Lexi and Jase Gilliam.
Wanda Willett looks forward to seeing more of her husband at home.
“Most definitely. We’re planning to travel. “(One of) our daughters is expecting and we will visit her,” she said.
Willet thanked his wife and other family members for their patience, as he worked long hours as jail administrator and during his Army career.
He thanked jail staff, Holt, and others in the legal system who offered him support in running the jail.
“They all dug in and pitched in,” he said.
The Willetts will remain in their South Greene community home after Roger Willett’s service formally ends Tuesday.
Mayor Kevin Morrison presented Willett with a Greene County medallion. Morrison said after becoming administrator, Willett quickly made improvements at the jail and workhouse and helped put to rest a longstanding discussion about the need to build an expensive new jail to address overcrowding.
“The debate raged until about 2014 when that man came,” Morrison said. “We don’t have the Taj Mahal that may be like the one in Washington County but we have a good, well-run jail.”
The jail has been certified by the state each year Willett has been in charge, including the most recent certification in August by the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
“I appreciate that Greene County gave me the opportunity as an administrator,” he said.
Capt. John Key, who served as second-in-command under Willett, will be the new jail administrator.
“Greene County couldn’t have a better man than this man taking over, John Key,” Willett said.
Key said he worked well with Willett during his eight years as assistant administrator.
Key said the job is not always easy. There have been inmate deaths and numerous other challenges that he and Willett successfully met.
“It’s a jail. Things happened,” Key said. “There’s not been a better person I could work with. I don’t think we’ve had a problem in eight years.
“Greene County owes (Willett) a debt,” Key said.
Chief Deputy David Beverly thanked Willett for his steady leadership at the jail.
‘I can’t tell you how much he will be missed,” Beverly said. “Roger’s been a blessing to me.”
Willett not only garnered the respect of his staff, but also the inmate population. Beverly referred to Willet’s “aura” of authority.
“He can walk into a pod with 100 people in it and he commands their respect,” he said.
Among others who stopped by to wish Willett well was Whitney Collins, Greene County Circuit Court clerk.
“I’ve worked with him for several years and he’s always been very knowledgable. He’s been a pleasure to work with,” Collins said. “I hope he enjoys retirement. It’s well deserved.”
Angie Weems, sheriff’s department evidence technician, also wished Willett well in retirement.
“I’ve worked with him a long time. He’s always been very accommodating,” Weems said. “He’s always been very personable no matter what he’s doing. He’s always helped me out.”
Willett also served the county and judicial system in other voluntary capacities, including as the law enforcement representative on Greene County Recovery Court.
“He gives us a lot of insight when we’re considering services for those with addictions when they are entering our program,” Recovery Court Case Manager Cindy Wilhoit said. “He’s just a great law enforcement officer. I hope he has the opportunity to get out and have some fun. He deserves it.”