Longtime Democratic Election Commissioner William “Willie” West recently retired from the Greene County Election Commission board after over 15 years of service.
West was first appointed to the board in 2007 and served as the board secretary from 2011 until 2021. West finished his last term on the board this month.
“I have enjoyed serving on the board for the past 15 years,” West said. “I’ve worked with a lot of great people and we as a board have accomplished a lot.”
During his many years of service, West was involved in 35 elections in which he was one of five county election commissioners dedicated to securing the freedom and purity of the ballot in Greene County through the performance of his duties as a commissioner, according to Greene County Administrator of Elections Justin Reaves.
“Tennessee is ranked number one in the country for election integrity because of the dedicated election officials at both the state and local level,” Reaves said. “Commissioner West was a critical part of that in Greene County, and we appreciate him for his service to our community.”
Following the retirement of West, William T. Edmonds was appointed as his replacement. Prior to his appointment, Edmonds first served as an election day official in 2016 and was appointed as the Democratic machine technician shortly thereafter.
“Commissioner Edmonds joins the board with experience as a machine technician and election day official which will provide a wealth of knowledge and a valuable perspective as it relates to his duties as a commissioner,” Reaves said.
Edmonds’ first official meeting was April 11 where he was welcomed by his fellow commissioners. The county election commission is comprised of a five-member board appointed by the Tennessee State Election Commission. The commission consist of three Republican members and two Democratic members. Members serve two-year terms.
The Republican members of the Greene County Election Commission board are Chairman Charles L. Johnson, Commissioner Matthew L. Hensley, and Commissioner Latasha W. Keller. The Democratic members are Secretary Charlena Kendrick Dean and Commissioner William T. Edmonds.
“On behalf of the commission, we would like to express our appreciation to Commissioner West for his many years of dedicated service to Greene County,” Johnson said. “We would also like to welcome Commissioner Edmonds to the board.”