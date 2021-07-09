Wilhelmina Williams spent a career in health and human services but has a passion for history.
Now Williams has made history herself by joining the list of Greene County residents honored with the Exchange Club of Greeneville’s Book of Golden Deeds Award.
The Exchange Club held its annual awards banquet June 29 at the General Morgan Inn, where the club gave out its annual community awards and scholarships.
The culmination of the annual banquet is the announcement of the Book of Golden Deeds Award.
Typically kept a secret until the announcement, the Club surprised Williams with this year’s award, adding her to the roster of prominent names such as Clyde B. Austin, Edith O’Keefe Susong, Dr. Hal Henard, Scott Niswonger and others.
The Book of Golden Deeds Award was created in Indiana in 1919, and the local Exchange Club has awarded it annually since 1966. Its purpose is to recognize volunteer efforts of those who serve their communities, according to Paige Mengel who presented Williams with the award.
And Mengel said Williams puts forth maximum effort in that community service.
“The person who nominated her for this award said about our recipient, ‘When she’s in, she’s all in!’” Mengel said.
Williams is a seventh-generation Greene Countian, and she works hard to ensure others can enjoy history, too. She is a member of the Northeast Tennessee Museum Association and serves on several boards, including the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, the Earnest Family Fort House Association, and the Blue Springs Historical Association, as well as the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
Williams is also a member of several other history organizations including the Greene County Heritage Trust and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was one of the original guides for Main Street: Greeneville tours and has researched and developed original tours in the area.
“It was really special to receive that award,” Williams said Thursday. “I had always thought that the people who had been honored had lots of accomplishments, and I never dreamed I would be one to get it. It was a total surprise.”
Williams added that she is “really appreciative of the Exchange Club. I knew I worked hard, but I didn’t expect and award for it.”
When working on a project, Williams is always willing to share her knowledge and does so tirelessly, and she is not resting on her laurels after being honored.
Williams currently chairs the committee planning the Dickson-Williams Mansion’s 200th Anniversary Celebration coming up on Aug. 29, and she is heavily involved in the restoration project of the Blue Springs Church in Mosheim.
YOUTH AWARDS
Ryleigh Whittenburg received the Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year Award, chosen from the five Youth of the Month recipients.
Whittenburg is the daughter of Bradley and Shandi Whittenburg. While at Greeneville High School Whittenburg participated in numerous activities, including Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Cheer Team, and Dance Team. She was also involved in various community and church functions. Whittenburg plans to attend the University of Tennessee to become a kindergarten teacher.
The Exchange Club presented the A.C.E. Award to James Roberts of South Greene High School.
The A.C.E. Award (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) recognizes a high school student who has had to overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles and still achieved graduation from high school. Roberts had to overcome both personal and family medical challenges. The son of James and Amy Roberts, he plans to attend East Tennessee State University and pursue a career in the medical field.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Each year the Exchange Club of Greeneville selects two graduating high school seniors to receive the Hugh Felts Memorial Scholarship. Each scholarship winner receives $4,000, payable over eight semesters.
This year, the club selected Emily Eppard and Katherine Bentley.
Eppard is a graduate of Greeneville High School and the daughter of the Rev. Andy and LeAnn Eppard. She has been accepted to and plans to attend Transylvania University and major in English literature.
The club recognized Eppard at the banquet.
Bentley could not attend the banquet and was recognized at the club’s regular meeting on Tuesday at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Bentley is a graduate of Greeneville High School and the daughter of Danny and Elisa Bentley. She has been accepted to and plans to attend Western Carolina University and major in international studies.