Sustained high winds Saturday sparked multiple brush fires and kept members of every Greene County volunteer fire department busy.
Gusts as high as 60 mph were reported in sections of Greene County, according to the National Weather Service.
At least 13 brush fires were reported in the county, said Ryan Holt, chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and also chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
“All brush fires have been controlled across Greene Country. Emergency crews responded to a total of 13 brush and grass fires, one structure fire, two fire alarms, one motor vehicle accident with injuries, a call (involving) 80 hay bales on fire, one medical call and six utility lines down, totaling 25 calls,” Holt said.
He said brush and grass fires were contained with no loss of structures.
All 15 volunteer fire departments in Greene County were called into service at different times Saturday “for some type of emergency incident,” Holt said.
High winds and downed power lines “made for difficult conditions,” he added.
Holt complimented the work of first responders.
“It is amazing how our professional volunteer fire departments and first responders leave the family events and jump into action. (The day) was amazing,” he said. “Their professionalism, leadership, determination and grit was on full display all day Saturday with many call-outs.”
First responders “under tough conditions prevented structure loss and loss of life.”
“It was a great job by Greene County volunteer firefighters and resource agencies across the county and state,” Holt said.
Some Greene County fire departments assisted departments with extinguishing fires in other counties, including Cocke, Hawkins and Washington.
“The Greene County Sheriff’s Department provided great support to the fighting efforts to help with traffic where needed. Many calls involved (a) Greeneville Energy Authority response due to the downed power lines, sparking some of these calls,” Holt said.
He said dispatchers at Greene County 911 Central Dispatch “and across other agencies provided up to date information on incidents and resources.”
The volume of calls Saturday due to weather conditions required extensive coordination among agencies.
A response like (Saturday) is a team effort from our first responders, including our Greene County Emergency Management Agency, from phone calls of wind damage and updates on weather conditions, which included wind speeds and gusts as well as humidity levels, which were very low causing a high fire danger,” Holt said.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management had a busy day Saturday, director Heather Sipe said.
“We all had to work together under many circumstances,” Sipe said.
Two fires reported at the same time Saturday required a response from the Limestone, Tusculum and Newmansville volunteer fire departments.
Crews from the three departments responded with a brush truck, tanker and an engine company to the separate calls to assist in Greene County.
The first was a brush fire that was threatening two structures. Crews worked to rapidly contain and control the fire.
At the same time, firefighters responded to a call about a power line down that ignited in a wooded area.
Upon arrival, crews found the woods and grass on fire from a downed transmission line caused by a fallen tree.
“Crews protected structures and contained the fire until (the Tennessee Division of Forestry) could arrive to put a line around the fire with bulldozers,” according to information from the fire departments.