Ballad Health unveiled its new Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport (HEART) service Thursday in partnership with MedTrans Corp. The helicopters, which will continue to be operated by MedTrans for emergency transport, have been previously been known as Wings Air Rescue. The service also replaces the branding of the helicopters used by the former Wellmont Health System, according to a news release from Ballad Health. One of the four bases for the helicopters is located at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Each helicopter has an experienced and highly trained crew of a flight nurse, flight paramedic and pilot and contains advanced medical equipment found in emergency departments or intensive care units, the release stated.