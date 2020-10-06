After a successful cruise-in and fly-in last month, Wings and Wheels on the Greene will return to the Greeneville Municipal Airport on Oct. 24.
The second Wings and Wheels on the Greene this year will again feature a cruise-in of classic and custom vehicles, a fly-in for regional pilots, skydiving from Jump TN and food trucks, according to a release from the Greene County Partnership’s Department of Tourism.
“The Town of Greeneville, in conjunction with the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership, is proud to organize the second Wings and Wheels on the Greene. After a very successful September event, we are continuing to build community awareness and involvement by welcoming guests back to the airport in October,” said Greeneville Airport Manager Steven Neesen
“We had a tremendous turnout for our first Wings and Wheels and look forward to even more participants joining us at GCY in October,” said Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership.
Admission to the event is free. Food trucks will be serving during the entire length of the event – 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and skydiving will be offered from Jump TN from 9 a.m. to sunset by reservation only. Call 423-765-5111 to make a reservation.
The event will also feature an American flag fly-in by Jump TN at 11:30 a.m. to kick off the festivities. Organizers expressed appreciation of Danny Venerable and Grand True Value Rental for their sponsorship of the event, the release stated.
For more information on the event or how to display a vehicle, contact Tammy Kinser at tkinser@greenecop.com or call 423-638-4111.
Those seeking more information about the fly-in are asked to contact Steven Neesen at 423-823-9310 or email sneesen@greenevilletn.gov.