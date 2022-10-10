Wings & Wheels on the Greene brought hundreds of airplane and automobile enthusiasts to the Greeneville Municipal Airport on Saturday.
The annual event, organized by the Greene County Partnership and the Greeneville Municipal Airport, features an airplane fly-in for pilots and a cruise-in car show for gear heads.
“The turnout today has just been great. This is such a good event, and it’s great to have so many people get out here to the airport and see what we’re all about,” Greeneville Airport Manager Steven Neesen said.
The event featured rides in a vintage biplane, skydiving and a flyover from Scott Niswonger’s jet plane, in addition to music and food from local vendors.
“It’s been an exciting day. We’re really pleased with the number of planes that showed up and the number of pilots that have flown in and the huge number of cars here. I’m very happy with the way things have turned out,” Greeneville Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said.
Event attendees could get an up-close look at about 40 planes that came into the airport and over 100 automobiles of different shapes and sizes.
A special presentation was also made at the event to local pilot Jerry Hope, who received the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
The award recognizes individuals who have 50 or more years of safe piloting experience and aircraft operations.
The FAA’s Paul Meyer presented Hope with the award, and told him that he was the first pilot in Afton to have received the award. Meyer also noted that only 175 pilots in Tennessee have received the award.
Upon receiving the award, Hope was gracious and thanked his wife in particular.
“I’d like to thank my wife. It’s not easy being a pilot’s wife. When you’re gone four or five days or a week at a time, she has to run the show,” Hope said. “I’d like to thank all my friends here today. Thank you for your support, and I hope to see you flying around here some more.”
The Greene County Partnership’s President and CEO Jeff Taylor was thankful for the good weather and for everyone who made the event possible.
“We had perfect weather to host a family friendly event that highlights our airport and brings out a wide variety of airplanes joined with car enthusiasts to provide variety to the event offerings,” Taylor said. “As always, thanks to the Greeneville Municipal Airport and of course to the staff and many volunteers for making this happen.”