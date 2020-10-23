The Wings & Wheels on the GreenE fly-in and cruise-in scheduled Saturday at the Greeneville Municipal Airport has been canceled.
The decision to cancel the event was made due to impending bad weather forecast for Saturday and the local increase of COVID-19 cases, according to Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership.
The Partnership and the Greeneville Airport were sponsoring the event that was to feature display of classic cars, a fly-in for pilots, skydiving and food vendors.