Winter makes an unwelcome return Saturday to Greene County and the region, with a possible snowfall of up to 3 inches forecast in Greeneville.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for lower elevations of Greene County from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
A winter storm warning is in effect for higher elevations of Greene County from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Total snowfall is forecast by the National Weather Service of 3 to 7 inches in higher elevations and 1 to 3 inches in lower elevations.
The cold front will move into the area between 1 and 4 a.m. Saturday beginning as rain and changing over to all snow by 5 a.m., according to the NWS.
High winds are forecast and wind chills “will be an issue,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County 911 Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Sipe and Greene County Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker have protocols in place for those who need a warming shelter during the event. Protocols have been communicated to first responders.
Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, with a high of 65 degrees. The low temperature into Saturday morning is forecast at 26 degrees.
A low of about 11 degrees is forecast Saturday night. Temperatures will moderate Sunday and Monday, with a high of 60 degrees forecast for Monday.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks move head to 3 a.m.