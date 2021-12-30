After having an unusually warm Christmas, Greene County residents can continue to expect more mild temperatures as winter progresses.
This winter will be wetter and warmer than average in Greene County according to David Hotz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
“It looks like the for the next two or three weeks that we will be trending towards above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation amounts,” Hotz said. “The extended three-month outlook in February and March looks to follow the same trend. Above average temperatures, and above average precipitation.”
However, a cold snap here and there could still occur throughout the winter season.
“This outlook doesn’t mean that we won’t get any cold weather, but overall it looks like the winter will be more mild,” Hotz said.
On Saturday, New Year’s Day, Hotz says that the region could see record high temperatures.
The record high for the Tri-Cities region on Jan. 1 is 74 degrees in 1952. Hotz is forecasting temperatures in the low 70s for Greene County on Saturday.
This warm weather comes at a cost. The unseasonable warmth creates unstable, and sometimes dangerous weather, which Greene County saw and example of on Wednesday night and will see more of on Saturday and Saturday evening.
Portions of Greene County were expected to experience high winds and potential flooding due to the severe storms that moved through the region Wednesday night, and that is likely to occur again moving into the weekend.
“We are looking at quite a bit of showers and thunderstorms for Friday evening, Saturday, and Saturday evening. There is a small risk for severe weather on Friday evening, but the possible severe weather on Saturday and Saturday night have us particularly concerned about the threat of flooding this weekend,” Hotz said.
New Year’s Eve festivities in downtown Greeneville could be wet, but Hotz believes that the risk of severe weather is still low at this point. However, Hotz wants residents to make sure they keep up to date with weather alerts so they can stay safe.
The New Year’s Eve celebration will still go on downtown as planned, according to Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose.
“We have done it before in the snow, in freezing temperatures, and in the rain. Fortunately, a lot of our events are indoors at the General Morgan, the Catalyst Coffee Shop, and the Capitol Theater. So we will have the celebration unless there is just a terrible storm,” Rose said.
“It is definitely one of those weekends to stay alert, especially with all the travel and New Year’s stuff. It is a good idea to keep abreast with all severe weather forecast updates throughout the weekend,” Hotz said.
Snow was originally a possibility for Greene County going into Sunday night, but that has since been removed from the forecast.
“We may see some snow in the higher terrain, but not really in the valley. It looks like by the time the cold air gets established here, the moisture will have moved out of the region,” Hotz said.
The warmer weather this winter will likely lead to more unusual and volatile weather as the season progresses.
“The fact that we are going to be so unseasonably warm is not good for our weather. It makes things unstable, and we could see more weather like this moving forward,” Hotz said.