Monday’s snowfall was not significant in many places. but below-freezing temperatures in the morning made for slick roads.
Due to conditions, both the Greene County and Greeneville school systems canceled Tuesday classes.
Icy streets caused some vehicles to skid off local roads. Conditions prompted the closure for about one hour of Baileyton Road from Greeneville city limits to Interstate 81.
“There were numerous cars that went off the road and we had to shut it down all the way to the truck stop until they had it cleared,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Management Office.
No injuries were reported, but towing services were kept very busy Monday morning.
“We got a few more calls (than usual) because of icy roads,” said Scott Stetson, a supervisor at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker Service in Greeneville.
Stetson said some vehicles skidded off streets Monday morning in the areas of East Barton Ridge Road and Holly Creek Road. He estimated Casper’s wrecker operators towed about 15 vehicles through Monday afternoon in Greene County.
Greeneville received about 3 inches of snow from Sunday night through Monday morning, including a snow burst after daylight.
Crews from the Greene County and Greeneville highway departments pre-treated many roads over the weekend in anticipation of the snowfall. Most main roadways were plowed and clear by Monday afternoon.
The Greenville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management issued an alert Monday afternoon warning drivers about possible “patchy black ice.”
“Sub-freezing temperatures will allow for the potential of any wet spots on roadways to turn into patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads,” the alert states.
“Use caution if traveling. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well-traveled roadway will be free of black ice,” the alert said.
Sipe said the possibility for black ice exists on roadways where slush and moisture re-freezes.
Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday that meant many people were home from work. Sipe cautioned drivers to exercise caution Tuesday.
“Everybody’s going to have to be careful. They are going back to work. It being a holiday (Monday) helped us out, but I want to reiterate people need to be very careful in their morning travels,” Sipe said.
Greene County Schools are closed Tuesday due to the snowy conditions, Director of Schools David McLain said.
The Extended School Program, or ESP, services will operate on a regular schedule, and Central Office will open at 10 a.m. McLain said.
There will be no school Tuesday for students in Greeneville City Schools due to snow and slick road conditions.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said Monday evening that Extended School Program (ESP) services at EastView Elementary School only would be open 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Central Office will open at 10 a.m.
Most areas around Greenville received between 2 and 3 inches of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Mountainous areas of South Greene County got between 4 and 6 inches of snow.
Snowfall totals in the surrounding area varied, including reports of a little over 1 inch in Bulls Gap and 1.6 inches in the Jonesborough area.
On Tuesday, “There is still a possibility for some melting and refreezing. If you see any moisture on untreated roads, it will freeze,” said Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist at the NWS Morristown office.
Wasilewski said the Greene County side of the mountains benefited from “upsloping,” a term describing moisture getting pushed over mountains, leaving dry air in downwind areas.
The North Carolina side of the mountains experienced the opposite effect, known as “downsloping,” resulting in more than 10 inches of snowfall in Asheville and up to 20 inches in higher elevations.
More precipitation is on the way Wednesday night into Thursday morning for Greene County.
“Just from what we’re looking at right now (snow) is not quite as likely as previously thought,” Wasilewski said. “There a possibility of light accumulations at this point, especially in the mountains.”
Wasilewski said a cooling trend appears to be settling in.
“December was very mild for a lot of the area. There really wasn’t that much snow,” he said. “Next week, we are looking at possibly extended periods of below normal temperatures. It could stay freezing for a couple of days, which is somewhat abnormal.”
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy weather Tuesday, with a high temperature of about 42 degrees. A low of 26 degrees is forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday, with temperatures dipping into the teens in mountainous areas.
“Stay alert and keep up with the latest forecast,” Wasilewski said.