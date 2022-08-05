A car sits atop a drain at the intersection of Depot and Irish streets after driving into the drainage hole and crushing the drain structure Friday afternoon. Construction officials continue to urge drivers to exercise caution when driving through downtown construction zones.
As the Depot Street revitalization project continues, a number of temporary drainage structures have fallen victim to motorists driving downtown through construction zones.
The latest incident involving the drainage structures, which are wrapped in bright yellow fabric and loosely resemble turtles, occurred Friday afternoon when a sedan crushed one of the drains at the intersection of Depot and Irish streets.
Vaughn & Melton engagement specialist Zack Levine continues to urge locals to use caution when navigating construction areas downtown.
“Anytime those drains get crunched by cars, we have to replace them. They are brightly colored in an effort to draw attention to them and notify drivers to be cautious and to hopefully avoid them,” Levine said.
The drains serve an important purpose as the project downtown continues.
According to Levine, the drains are a part of the stormwater drainage system as the construction downtown is carried out. The drains and the yellow mesh around them prevent construction debris and gravel from entering the stormwater system as the project is underway.
“We are required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to monitor that construction drainage to make sure the stormwater system does not get contaminated,” Levine said.
When the project concludes, the drains will be replaced with decorative grates as the storm water system is completed at street level.
According to Levine, construction crews have had to replace more of the temporary yellow drains than usual on this project due to vehicles crushing them.
“Crews have been saying that there has been an abnormal amount that have needed replacing. It’s been a little bit of an excessive amount,” Levine said. “Since it is something that we are required to monitor, we have to keep replacing them and fixing them.”
Levine hopes motorists will be more careful when traveling through downtown construction zones, and said that the yellow drains are not just for show as there are, in fact, large holes underneath them that lead directly into the stormwater system.
“The drains are wrapped in bright colors to notify people that they are there and people need to remember that there are holes underneath them that go into the stormwater system,” Levine said. “We definitely need people to be more cautious when driving through the construction areas downtown.”