Wolves At The Gate May 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Joliet Junior College Wolves from Joliet, Illinois, posed for a quick photo Friday under Ye Olde Towne Gate on Tusculum Boulevard. The team is in town for the five-day National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III World Series, which kicks off Saturday. Greeneville and Tusculum University's Pioneer Park are hosting the tournament of eight teams from across the country. Greeneville Police quickly paused traffic during lunch rush on Friday so the Wolves could pose under the iconic arch with Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, front left, and Tim Bowman, Greeneville Parks & Recreation athletic director, front right. For more information about the tournament, visit www.njcaa.org/championships/sports/bsb/div3 . Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes