Woman, 87, Dies In ATV Accident

An 87-year-old Greene County woman died Monday afternoon in a utility vehicle accident on Poplar Springs Road, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary fatality report.

Lee Dola Wills was sitting in the passenger seat of a Kubota all-terrain vehicle about 6:55 p.m. Monday in a yard at 308 Poplar Springs Road, with a male passenger standing nearby.

"A dog jumped up into the driver's seat and knocked the UTV into gear, which caused it to roll down (a) hill, through the yard and cross over both lanes of Poplar Springs Road," the report said.

The UTV continued into a field where it came to rest.

Wills was not wearing a seat belt. She suffered unspecified injuries.

Arrangements are by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home