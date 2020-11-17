Charges are pending against a woman who allegedly left the scene of a vehicle crash Monday in Greeneville.

Cathie Hensley, 67, of 3565 Blue Springs Parkway, was taken into custody about 6:45 p.m. Monday after sheriff’s deputies went to her home.

Hensley “struck the victim at a red light and fled the scene,” Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report.

The crash happened in the 2900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Hensley was found sitting in her car at home.

Hensley gave off a strong odor of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said.

Hensley was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.

