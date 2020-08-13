Edith Lucille Bosco, 53, of 707 K Street, was charged about 6 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and vandalism.
Bosco told police she was angry with the alleged victim. She began ramming a garage door with her sport utility vehicle after he locked himself inside to get away from her, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
Damage to the garage door at the K Street address is estimated at $1,000.
Bosco was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.