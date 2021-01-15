A woman sought in connection with a Utah homicide who was apprehended in November at a Baileyton campground will be back in court on Tuesday.
The case of Cashell Kelley Carr, 45, charged in Salt Lake County with homicide by assault and criminal mischief, could go to trial in 2021, a spokesman for the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said.
Carr will appear in a Salt Lake County court for a preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence to schedule a trial, district attorney’s office spokesman Ben Haynes said this week.
Carr was located Nov. 10 by the U.S. marshals at the KOA campground at 7485 Horton Highway in Baileyton. Carr was held in the Greene County Detention Center until being extradited in December back to Utah.
Carr was sought in connection with the death of a 65-year-old woman in Millcreek, Utah, near Salt Lake City. The woman was allegedly injured by Carr on July 11, 2020, and died July 31 in a Salt Lake City Hospital.
Carr was indicted in Salt Lake County in Utah on the homicide and criminal mischief counts. She remains held on a no bail warrant in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail pending resolution of her case.
It was not immediately known why Carr was in East Tennessee. Arrest warrants said that Carr, her husband and her five children left Utah in September 2020 and went to California before going to Florida.
On July 11, 2020, Greater Salt Lake Unified police officers responded to a Millcreek business about a woman attacked by another woman, according to a detective’s narrative in a declaration of probable cause.
Police found the alleged victim, 65-year-old Kathryn Wells, on the ground unable to move.
Business employees told police that Carr had entered the store pushing a child in a wheelchair and Carr appeared to need assistance.
Carr lay down on a rug inside of the lighting store front entrance. An employee got a bottle of water for Carr while she was lying on the floor, court documents state.
Carr then got up and began striking her 15-year-old son, “who is non ambulatory/nonverbal autistic,” the document said.
Carr hit the child several times. When one of the employees asked her to stop striking him, she became angry and threw the water bottle to the ground and started pushing lamps and business property over, causing more than $2,000 in damages, according to a declaration of probable cause.
Carr approached the service counter where an employee and Wells were standing. Wells did not know Carr, who “placed both of her hands on Wells and shoved her with extreme force.”
Wells landed about 9 feet from where she had been standing at the counter, the court document said.
Wells was unable to move and was taken to a hospital, where X-rays showed she had broken her pelvis in three different places.
“Wells’ health deteriorated significantly due to her injuries. She passed away on July 31,” the declaration of probable cause said.
Blunt force injuries suffered in the assault were the underlying cause of Wells’ death.
“The manner of death was determined to be homicide,” the indictment said.
Carr was charged in Greene County with being a fugitive from justice. The charge was dismissed Nov. 20 in General Sessions Court pending extradition back to Utah, according to court records.