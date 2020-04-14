A Johnson City woman was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence after a one-car crash on Oak Grove Avenue at West Grove Street.
Lindsey Beth Palmer, 23, of Quality Circle, suffered minor injuries in the crash about 8 p.m. Monday. She was also cited for failure to exercise due care and a violation of the open container law, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.
Palmer was driving a 2003 Honda sedan and told police she turned onto Oak Grove Avenue at an excessive rate of speed. The car struck a tree and rolled onto its side.
Palmer told police that she failed to stop at the stop sign at West Grove Street. Palmer said she climbed out the driver’s side side window of the car. Palmer had several lacerations to her feet and was treated at Greeneville Community Hospital West before being taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Three empty alcohol containers were on the ground next to the car, and a fourth at the scene still contained alcohol, the report said. Palmer told police she was at a friend’s house and had several drinks earlier in the night. Palmer did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.