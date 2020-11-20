A vehicle pursuit that began about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County and reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour spanned three counties before the driver was taken into custody, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report said.
Michelle A.F. Evans, 37, of Johnson City, was charged by the THP with felony evading arrest-3rd offense, driving on a suspended license-7th offense and being a habitual traffic offender. She was cited for speeding.
A trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Nisan Maxima driven by Evans near mile marker 34 in Greene County.
Evans initially pulled over, and then drove off. She “traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph” and passed other vehicles on the right and left shoulders of northbound I-81, the report said.
Evans took several exits along I-81 North, but continued northbound on I-81 into Sullivan and Washington counties, where spike strips were used to flatten a tire and disable the car.
Evans was taken into custody on Interstate 26 East at the Eastern Star Road exit ramp in Washington County.
Evans is in custody in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
A fire started in the area of the flattened tire after the car came to a stop. Firefighters responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported during the pursuit.