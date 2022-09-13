A woman had a first appearance Monday in court after allegedly shooting a man in the leg early Saturday during a domestic altercation at a house in the 6900 block of West Allens Bridge Road.
Jessica B. Mentzell, 32, of 6975 W. Allens Bridge Road, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.
The alleged victim was seen about 1 a.m. Saturday walking along West Allen’s Bridge Road with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg. The alleged victim would not divulge how he suffered the wound, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
Further investigation led deputies to the West Allens Bridge Road address, where the suspect said she and the alleged victim had argued and went into a bedroom. The suspect told deputies that she picked up a shotgun and laid it on a bed before racking the slide mechanism, causing the shotgun to discharge.
The alleged victim ran out of the house after being shot. Shell casings were found in the house. Detectives were called in to investigate.
Several children were in the house when the shooting occurred. The Department of Children’s Services was notified.
The shooting victim was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for treatment at Greeneville Community Hospital.
Mentzell remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.