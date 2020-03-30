Tabbatha Dawn Wilhoit, 28, of 406 Elk St., was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license following a crash about 2:40 a.m. Monday on Marvin Road, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report.
A relative of Wilhoit in another vehicle was at the crash scene when deputies arrived. He told deputies that Wilhoit walked away from the scene, adding she was “nude, drunk and violent,” the report said.
Wilhoit was located by a K-9 dog and taken into custody. She allegedly admitted driving the sport utility vehicle that crashed.
Wilhoit appeared to be under the influence of alcohol “and did admit that she shouldn’t have been driving while she was drinking,” the report said.
Wilhoit was held on bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.