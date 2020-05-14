Lyndsay C. Nelson, 27, of 2562 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine possession following a one-vehicle crash.
Deputies responded about 9 a.m. Wednesday to a wreck at the intersection of Gap Creek and Weems Chapel roads. A Nissan Cube sport utility vehicle was on its side off the side of the roadway, a report said.
Nelson was the passenger in the SUV, driven by Morristown resident Amanda Clingerman. Two witnesses saw the crash and stopped to help. They told deputies that they saw Nelson running from the crash scene into nearby woods.
Witnesses saw Nelson stop at a spot that was pointed out to deputies. There, a plastic bag containing one gram of suspected methamphetamine was found, along with 11 grams of marijuana and an oxymorphone pill.
A strong odor of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle by deputies.
No injuries were reported in the crash. Nelson was held on bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.