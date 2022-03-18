A woman sought by authorities on arrest warrants for second-degree murder in connection with the fentanyl-relayed death of a man was taken into custody late Thursday.
A Greene County Grand Jury Monday issued presentments charging Amanda Y. Waldroupe, 31, of 101 Spring St., with the murder count and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Waldroupe was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over about 11:20 p.m. Thursday at a road block conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Blue Springs Parkway. The THP was assisted by Greeneville police.
Presentments issued by the grand jury state that Waldroupe knowingly delivered fentanyl that resulted in the death on Feb. 20, 2021, of a 35-year-old man.
The second-degree murder presentment states that Waldroupe is “criminally responsible” by “knowingly killing (the alleged victim).”
“The killing was the result of an unlawful delivery of fentanyl,” possibly in combination with other drugs, causing the man’s death, according to a presentment.
A Greeneville Police Department news release said that Waldroupe’s arrest caps a 13-month investigation by the police department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office into a “suspicious overdose death.”
Waldroupe is held on $200,000 bond pending arraignment April 1 in Greene County Criminal Court.