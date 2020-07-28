An Afton woman was charged with arson in connection with a fire Saturday night that destroyed a house at 1075 Greene Ridge Loop.
Charged by sheriff’s deputies was Mary Michelle Nelson, 38, of 920 Bill Martin Road.
The Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Greene Ridge Loop address. The first firefighters on the scene saw flames coming from the house.
The home in the Greystone area was a total loss, according to Steven Schrock, who served as incident commander on the scene for the the Nolichuckey department. One person lives at the residence, but it was unclear if that individual was at home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Nelson “knowingly” set a couch in fire in the basement of the Greene Ridge Loop house, which “subsequently caught the entire home on fire,” Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report.
The home’s male occupant told authorities he and Nelson had argued outside the house. The man said he went and sat in a vehicle after the argument and Nelson went into the house. He saw her exit the basement, then discovered the couch on fire, according to the report.
Bond for Nelson was set at $50,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Schrock said that bringing the fire under control involved a coordinated effort by Nolichuckey and several other volunteer fire departments.
Nolichuckey responded to the fire with three trucks and nine firefighters.
In addition to Nolichuckey, the Tusculum and Camp Creek volunteer fire departments were also dispatched as part of normal mutual aid protocol for a structure fire. The Camp Creek department responded with one truck.
The Tusculum Department responded with four trucks and 10 members to the scene, providing a tanker shuttle for hauling water from a hydrant located a couple of miles away, according to Chief Marty Shelton.
Several thousand gallons of water hauled to the scene were pumped into a portable tank to the fight the fire, Shelton said. The department also provided manpower to fight the fire, scene lighting and other functions over the next several hours.
The Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with its air refilling unit to refuel firefighters’ breathing apparatus. The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit was also on scene.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department sent trucks and members to stand by at the Tusculum department’s station while it was at the fire scene in case of an other emergency in that area.
Also responding to the Greene Ridge Loop fire were Greeneville-Greene County EMS, Chaplain Danny Ricker, the American Red Cross, Greeneville Light & Power System and the Washington County Emergency Medical Service.