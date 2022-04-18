Josephine E. Bolduc, 34, of 2251 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Deputies were called about 5 p.m. Sunday to Johnson Hollow Lane, where they found Bolduc digging in leaves and dirt and throwing it onto the roadway with trash. Bolduc told deputies “she was cleaning out the ditches so it doesn’t flood the road,” Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report.
Bolduc was asked to stop throwing the debris in the road.
She allegedly “began yelling and cussing” at deputies and resumed throwing trash onto the road. Bolduc walked away from deputies as she they were speaking with her and was told to place her hands behind her back, but allegedly pulled away and began to run.
Bolduc was stopped and as deputies attempted to place handcuffs on her, “she started swinging her arms and kicking,” the report said.
A Taser was used to bring Bolduc under control. She allegedly continued to swing at and strike a deputy on the arm with a closed fist.
Bolduc was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.