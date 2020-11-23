Samantha M. Miller, 35, of 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with burglary, theft of property valued at more than $500, and vandalism over $1,000.
Miller allegedly broke into The Salon at 402 on Tusculum Boulevard, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
More than $500 worth of merchandise was found in the bed of a pickup parked at the scene. Several thousand dollars worth of property was vandalized inside the business, the report said.
Miller was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police at the same location and charged with pubic intoxication.
Miller was charged Sunday in connection with the burglary. She allegedly told police she did not remember breaking into the business.
Miller was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.