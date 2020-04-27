A woman was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday afternoon after a confrontation with sheriff’s detectives investigating a death in a Ragon Hollow Road home in Midway.
Summer S. Vereecke, 23, of 4915 Lonesome Pine Trail, was asked not to be inside the house where an investigation was being conducted.
Vereecke entered the house a second time after being asked not to do so, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. She the became angry and began swearing at deputies in the presence of other first responders, the report said.
Deputies tried to calm Vereecke “but she continued to cuss and cause a scene,” the report said. After being asked several times to stop the behavior, she was charged with disorderly conduct.
Vereecke was held on bond pending a General Sessions Court appearance.