Annie R. Gilkerson, 55, of 680 Whitehouse Road, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with drug possession and other offenses following a vehicle crash in the 800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Gilkerson was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, Possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
A records check showed Gilkerson’s driver’s license was revoked, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Gilkerson was cited for the same offense in November 2020 and was taken into custody.
Gilkerson was placed in a patrol car. When police returned, she had removed her right hand from the handcuffs. As an officer readjusted the handcuffs outside the car, Gilkerson allegedly threw a suspected Valium pill onto the roadway.
A search of Gilkerson located blue and orange pills believed to be Valium and Suboxone in her pocket. A search of the sport utility vehicle driven by Gilkerson turned up a bag holding suspected marijuana in the driver’s side door and a black bag containing a pill crusher with orange residue and a cut straw with residue.
Gilkerson told police she was unable to perform field sobriety tests because of physical disabilities.
Gilkerson was also cited for failure to yield the right of way. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.