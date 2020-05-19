Sheriff’s deputies conducting a wanted person check about 5 p.m. Monday at 316 Ealey Road took a woman into custody and charged her with multiple drug possession offenses.
The back door of the mobile home was open and a woman identified as Lorie Kay Hurd “was observed injecting herself,” Deputy William Carr said in a report.
Hurd, 47, of the Ealey Road address, threw the syringe into a washing machine. She told deputies she was alone in the mobile home and gave permission to search.
Found inside were two small plastic bags containing five grams of methamphetamine, a marijuana cigarette, loose marijuana, a crushed Suboxone pill and 16 Pregabalin pills.
Also found were small plastic bags, glass pipes, digital scales, cut straws and drug containers.
Hurd was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of Schedule V drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hurd was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in General Sessions Court.