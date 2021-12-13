Kimberly J. Shults, 58, of 1228 Mount Olivet Road, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-3rd offense after a vehicle crash about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of West Allen’s Bridge Road.
Shults allegedly admitted to wrecking the vehicle and then leaving the scene and walking back to her home, Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report.
Shults also allegedly admitted to drinking beer before the crash, which involved Shults and another woman. Tire marks indicate Shults went off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The vehicle went back onto the road before striking an embankment and overturning on its passenger side, damaging a fence and mailbox.
A prescription in Shults’ name was found in the vehicle. Deputies went to her home and spoke with Shults, who allegedly admitting she was driving.
Shults told deputies “she got scared and started walking back to her home,” the report said.
Shults as also charged with violation of the implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident causing damage and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
A records check showed Shults also had active arrest warrants, including one for violation of probation.
Shults was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.