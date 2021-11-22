Connie D. Poore, 45, of 1760 Baileyton Main St. was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-5th offense and other charges after a single-vehicle crash shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Baileyton Road.
Deputies found Poore in a car that rolled onto its roof in the middle of Baileyton Road. A witness told police that Poore was “alert and talking,” Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report.
A whiskey bottle and empty beer can were seen inside the car. Deputies smelled an odor of alcohol coming from inside it. After Poore crawled out of the car, she allegedly admitted she had been drinking.
Poore gave deputies a false name before her identity was determined, the report said.
Poore was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital be treated for suspected injuries. A blood draw was also conducted.
A preliminary crash investigation showed that Poore had driven off the road into a ditch and two mailboxes, traveling about 100 yards before coming to a stop.
Poore was also charged with driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and a violation of the open container law. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.