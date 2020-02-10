At least five people were charged over the weekend with driving under the influence and other offenses. All those charged are scheduled to appear Monday in General Sessions Court.
Janel Lynn Croy, 47, of 331 Widow Hollow Road, was charged about 10 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, four counts of assault and other offenses.
Police passed a car with its bright lights on at West Vann Road and Marshall Lane. Another driver was behind the one driven by Croy flashing his lights, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
The vehicle stopped in the grass in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Croy put the car in park and was allegedly unsteady on her feet as she stepped out of the vehicle.
Croy gave off an odor of alcohol and had slurred speech, the report said.
Croy refused a field sobriety test and would not consent to a blood test.
Croy allegedly would not put her hands behind her back and pulled away from officers. She was assisted to the ground and placed in handcuffs before being forcibly placed in a patrol car, the report said.
“Croy caused damage to the interior and exterior of the car” and pepper spray was used “to gain compliance,” the report said.
Croy was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East for evaluation.
While at the hospital, she allegedly assaulted a nurse “by aggressively charging at her,” the report said.
The nurse had to raise her hands to stop Croy, who also allegedly spit in an officer’s face, the report said.
Croy was also being charged with violation of the implied consent law, resisting arrest, vandalism, a violation of the open container law, and a multiple beam lighting violation.
She was held on $7,000 bond.
Other drivers charged with DUI include:
- Cody A. Miller, 29, of 80 Ted Cooter Way, Afton. Miller allegedly did not stop about 11:30 p.m. Friday for a Greeneville police officer attempting a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Miller was allegedly earlier involved in a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle. He lost control of his car, which went into a ditch on Snapps Ferry Road. Miller was also charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident causing damage to another vehicle. Bond was set at $14,000.
- Fabian Alexander Story, 21, of 98 Clay Way. Story passed through a Tennessee Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoint Friday night. Troopers detected an odor of marijuana. Some marijuana and a glass pipe were found on Story, and more marijuana and rolling papers were found in his vehicle, a report said. He failed field sobriety tests. Story was also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Lee White, 36, of Collier Road, who was paced by Tusculum police about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Erwin Highway driving 64 miles per hour in a 45 mph area. Collier could not complete field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted to drinking before driving. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Brandy C. Danove, 43, of Greene Road, Maryville, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies at a Brown Springs Road business who investigated a report of a person behaving erratically. Danove did poorly on field sobriety tests. A broken syringe and a “white powdery substance” were found in her purse after arrest. Danove, who allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine several days earlier, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000.