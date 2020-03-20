Samantha Michelle Miller, 34, of 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Police got a report of an intoxicated driver about 12:45 a.m. Friday and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the drive-thru area of the McDonald’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
“The vehicle accelerated out of the line, but did not flee, stopping outside of the line,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Miller, the driver, complied with commands to turn off the car and hand over the keys. A records check showed her driver’s license was suspended. As Miller got out of the car, she allegedly moved a cut straw from the seat to the center console, the report said.
Miller did poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. An inventory of the car turned up suspected methamphetamine and a bottle labeled buprenorphine containing pills inside a change purse. Also found was a second cut straw and a pipe.
Miller declined to consent to a blood draw while being taken to a hospital, the report said. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled video appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.