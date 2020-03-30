Hannah Nicole Carter, 19, of 131 Mason St., was charged Sunday night with driving under the influence and cited for following too closely by Greeneville police following a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of West Main Street at the Asheville Highway.
The other driver told police she was stopped at a red light about 7:10 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle was struck from behind by a car, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
Carter, the driver of the car, told officers she thought the light was green and didn’t see the vehicle in front of her. Carter was unsteady on her feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said.
Passenger Corey R. Mitchell, also of the Mason Street address, was charged with public intoxication and issued a summons by officers.
Mitchell had a cut on his forehead but refused medical treatment, the report said.
Carter and Mitchell were both held on bond pending appearances in General Sessions Court.