Tiffany L. Collins, 33, of 114 Kitchen Branch Road, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver and other offenses after allegedly fleeing from officers on West Bernard Avenue.
Police on patrol about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday saw a sport utility vehicle westbound on East Barnard Avenue without a registration tag, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report.
The SUV pulled into the Dollar General store parking lot on West Bernard Avenue. Officers saw a fake temporary tag in the back window. The vehicle identification number was run, and it was not on file, the report said.
When a woman identified as Collins came out of the store and saw an officer standing by the SUV, “she took off running through the parking lot toward a trailer park. She was chased on foot and given commands to stop.
Collins did not comply and was taken to he ground and detained.
A records check showed that Collins had an active violation of probation warrant. She admitted driving the SUV.
A search of Collins located about 11 grams of methamphetamine, three hydrocodone pills, two oxycodone pills, one-quarter of a Xanax bar and an undetermined amount of cash.
Collins also had a counterfeit $20 in the front pocket of her bag, the report said.
Collins was also charged with resisting arrest, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance. She was also cited for having an altered registration.
Collins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.