Amanda Gail Morrison, 40, of 10135 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly driving through the parking lot of West Greene High School at a high rate of speed.
As Morrison drove through the high school parking lot shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, she allegedly was swearing and yelling at people, and drove her car onto a grassy area in front of the high school in close proximity to people standing nearby, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report.
Morrison “placed school staff and victims at risk due to her reckless driving,” the report said.
Morrison was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.