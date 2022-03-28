An elderly woman was killed and five others injured Friday evening after wind blew over a burning trash barrel into a carport which caused a residential fire at 107 Knights 2 Road in the Persia community south of Rogersville.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jessee Williams stated in his report that a that a bedridden 75-year-old Mary Lawson had to be dragged from the burning house.
Lawson told the Rogersville Review Monday morning that Lawson later died from injuries sustained in the fire.
“My Office is being assisted in this investigation, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fire Investigators,” Lawson said. “No other details or information at this time, as this is an active ongoing investigation.”
Williams reported that around 7:08 p.m. he was dispatched to a structure fire at 107 Knights 2 Road.
Upon his arrival Williams reportedly observed the house and a camper in the driveway were fully involved with fire, as well as two vehicles that received fire damage.
Williams was told by firefighters that there had been three trash barrels burning approximately 10 feet behind the residence.
Rebecca Armstrong, 47, reported to Williams that Johnny Lawson, 65, was burning trash in barrels behind the residence.
From the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room Rebecca Armstrong reportedly stated that one of the burning trash barrels overturned into the carport due to the wind blowing it over, according to Williams.
“Rebecca said she came through the kitchen and flames were already in the kitchen,” Williams reported. “Rebecca said she was helping everyone else come out of the house, including (75-year-old) Mary Lawson who was bedridden and had to be dragged out of the house.”
Mary Lawson and Banner Skeen, 58, were transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center via Hawkins County EMS. Lawson later succumbed to her injuries. There was no information available about the condition of any other injured residents.
Rebecca Armstrong and Johnny Lawson were transported by Hawkins County EMS to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Edith Winstead, 61, and Billy Winstead, 37, were staying in the camper at the time the fire started, and were also transported, although the hospital where they were taken wasn’t specified.
The house, its contents, the camper, and a van were listed as a total loss.
After the fire was under control first responders and members of the Hawkins County Humane Society were on the scene attempting to catch household pets. At least one dog was known to have perished in the fire.
Volunteers searched until early Sunday morning for animals that were inside the house when the fire started.
Three had been found including a Chihuahua that was retrieved from under a burning van.