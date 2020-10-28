A woman died in an ATV rollover accident about 5 p.m. Tuesday on a property at 1530 Iron Bridge Road.
The victim is identified by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as Tatina S. Ricker, 50, of 1370 Iron Bridge Road.
A four-wheeler that Ricker was on overturned, first responders said.
According to a deputy’s report, Ricker was riding the ATV in her father’s field when she went over an embankment and flipped the four wheeler.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
A relative witnessed the accident and another relative called 911. The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad recovered the victim’s body.
An autopsy will be performed, according to the report.
Also on scene was the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.