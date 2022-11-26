One person died in a house fire on Horton Highway Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Six other people evacuated the residence in the 19100 block of Horton Highway in the Fall Branch community, including one hospitalized after suffering burns, according to the news release.
The Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department was the first to respond to the blaze about 8 a.m. Saturday. The Greeneville, United, Sulphur Springs and Gray fire departments also responded.
According to the news release, Shirley Manis, 66, “was unable to make it out and perished in the fire.” Manis' remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.
One of the six individuals who escaped the house received second/third degree burns. That person was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Washington County Emergency Medical Service, the release said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Manis and to the one recovering from their injuries in the fire,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in the news release.
The cause remained under investigation Saturday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and members of the bomb and arson division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.