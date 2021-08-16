A woman died in an officer-involving shooting Sunday night in Greene County, according to a Tennessee Department of Investigation news release.
The person who died is identified as Katelyn L. Harris, 29.
About 10 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies saw Harris driving a vehicle on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport. Harris was known to have active felony arrest warrants and a traffic stop was attempted.
Harris allegedly refused to stop, and a pursuit began that continued onto Interstate 81 to Greene County. Harris got off I-81 at Exit 44 and drove northbound on Jearoldstown Road.
Soon afterward, the vehicle ran off the road. A passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.
“During the encounter with the passenger, deputies noticed that Harris had a gun. While ordering her to drop the weapon, she reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward deputies,” the release said.
Three Sullivan County deputies fired shots, striking Harris. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No injuries were reported to deputies.
As is customary in officer-involved shootings, Greene County District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong requested that the TBI investigate the circumstances of the incident.
“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with (Armstrong) for his further review and consideration,” the release said.
TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said the agency “acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.”
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in officer-involved shooting incidents. It refers those questions to the respective department, Earhart said.