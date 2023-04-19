A woman who suffered extensive burns Saturday night in a fire in her apartment at the Plaza Towers Apartments has died, according to Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley.
Kathy E. Setser, 76, died Sunday night at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire,” Shipley said.
The cause of the fire about 10:55 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the second floor of the apartment building at 224 Thornwood Drive remains under investigation “but is being classified as accidental at this time,” Shipley said.
The fire prompted evacuation of many of the residents of the five-story building, where many older adults live.
Setser was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS before being flown by helicopter to the hospital.
Engines from Greeneville Fire Department battalions 1,2,3, and 4 responded.
Firefighters were met by maintenance employees who directed them to the second floor “where the occupant was reported to be still inside the apartment,” Shipley said Sunday.
Maintenance employees made entry into the apartment “and helped to knock down the fire prior to emergency personnel arriving,” he said.
The Greeneville Police Department was already on scene. Officers entered the smoke-filled apartment to help locate the occupant and extinguish flames in a bedroom.
Police responded to the apartment after being told the tenant was injured. Two officers entered the apartment.
“As we entered, the apartment was already full of smoke. We then saw the female, Kathy Setser, lying face down in the living room,” Officer Alison Brooks wrote in a report.
Setser suffered burns but was “conscious and alert” before being assisted by Greeneville firefighters and Greene County-Greeneville EMS to an ambulance prior to being airlifted to the hospital, the report said.
An officer entered the bedroom of the apartment “and saw where three oxygen tanks and a chest of drawers still had a few embers on them.”
The officer used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the embers.
Police officers opened windows to help ventilate the smoke from the apartment, Shipley said.
“Fire crews went door to door to help other occupants evacuate or shelter in place out of the smoke. Additional GFD crews checked for fire extension and began smoke removal from multiple floors,” he said.
Greenville Fire Marshal David Weems said Monday that most of the building’s residents “evacuated upon activation of the fire alarm system. Firefighters went door-to-door throughout the five-story structure checking on residents, and several were allowed to ‘shelter in place’ when it was determined the fire had been extinguished.”
Residents were able to return to their apartments early Sunday morning.