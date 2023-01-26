Amanda Yvonne Waldroupe, 32, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court to a count of reckless homicide in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a man in 2021.
Waldroupe had been charged last year with second-degree murder and delivery or sale of a Schedule II drug in connection with the overdose death of the 35-year-old man on Feb. 21, 2021.
Waldroupe was sentenced to an 11-year prison term at 30 percent release eligibility by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. The split confinement sentence includes 365 days in jail with the remainder of the sentence to be served on probation.
The sentence will be consecutive to any time served on a pending violation of probation charge stemming from an aggravated burglary case adjudicated in 2018 in Washington County Criminal Court.
The plea agreement was acceptable to the victim’s family, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said.
“They helped us structure it,” Assistant District Attorney Cecil Mills Jr. added.
The mother of the man who died of a drug overdose provided the court with a victim impact statement before Waldroupe was sentenced.
Waldroupe’s arrest in March 2022 capped a 13-month investigation by the Greeneville Police department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
The investigation focused on a “suspicious overdose death,” according to the Greeneville police news release.
Presentments later issued by a Greene County Grand Jury state that Waldroupe knowingly delivered fentanyl that resulted in the man’s overdose death on Feb. 20, 2021.
The second-degree murder presentment states that Waldroupe is “criminally responsible” by “knowingly killing (the alleged victim).”
“The killing was the result of an unlawful delivery of fentanyl,” possibly in combination with other drugs, causing the man’s death, according to the presentment.
Waldroupe’s family was also present in the courtroom Thursday.
“I feel the outcome was very fair because of the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s background with drugs,” Waldroupe’s mother, Vicky Johnson Bos, said outside the courthouse.
“There were extenuating circumstances,” she said. “I think justice has been served fairly.”
Waldroupe was represented by lawyer Hunter Shelton, of the Collins Shipley law firm.
Judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officials have noted the increase in cases involving deaths connected to fentanyl, a deadly synthetic narcotic more than 50 times more potent than morphine.
Dugger cited statistics showing an upswing in fentanyl overdoses nationwide.
“Fentanyl is here. In Greene County, it’s coming a little bit,” he said during Thursday’s court session.
Fentanyl remains the most lethal drug threat in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.