A woman who caused a vehicle crash in 2017 that killed her 3-year-old daughter entered guilty pleas Friday in Greene County Criminal Court to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
Summer Dawn Brown, 31, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to a 10-year split confinement sentence that includes one year in jail at 30 percent release eligibility, with the remainder on probation.
Brown was charged as Summer Dawn Ingle. She had since married and her legal last name is Brown.
Autumn Dawn Ingle, 3, died of injuries suffered on Oct. 17, 2017, in a crash on Warrensburg Road.
Brown was charged in April 2018 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. She was indicted in March 2019 by a Greene County Grand Jury on the vehicular homicide charge.
Toxicology test results from a blood sample taken the day of the crash show that Brown had methamphetamine, amphetamines and Alprazolam in her system, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab report.
The grand jury indictment states that Brown allegedly committed vehicular homicide “by recklessly killing Autumn Ingle by the operation of an automobile and the killing was the proximate result of the driver’s (intoxication).”
A Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said that Brown was northbound on Warrensburg Road in a sport utility vehicle about half a mile from Newport Highway when the SUV left the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and collided with several trees.
Brown’s driver’s license was revoked for three years by Dugger. She was given credit for time already served in relation to the offenses.