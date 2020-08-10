A woman who allegedly struck a sheriff’s department patrol car late Sunday while trying to flee law enforcement was charged with felony evading arrest.
Jessica Lynn Ricker, 42, of 205 N. Irish St., was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Law enforcement reports said that about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a deputy running stationary radar on Baileyton Road at Kidwell School Road paced a Nissan sedan at 71 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The deputy initiated lights and siren and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued inbound toward North Main Street.
The driver, identified as Ricker, lost control of the car on Bohannan Avenue and it spun out and struck a sheriff’s department patrol car pulled into the opposing lane in an attempt to stop the car.
The Nissan driven by Ricker hit the deputy’s car in the front bumper area and stopped. Greeneville police arrived to assist.
No injuries were reported. A glass pipe was found in Ricker’s car, a report said.
Ricker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.