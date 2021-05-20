A woman found bound and gagged Wednesday morning outside a Frazier Street house was hospitalized as a Greeneville police investigation continues.
A man who went to the house about 6 a.m. Wednesday “heard odd sounds coming from behind a couch outside the home in the front of the property,” a police report said.
When he looked, he saw the female victim “bound and gagged in a sleeping bag.”
The man told police he panicked and brought two friends to the scene. They returned to the property and freed the woman. It took several hours to convince the woman to report the incident and go to the hospital for treatment, the report said.
The woman was taken to Greeneville Community East, where a detective interviewed her.
“The victim stated she did not know who did this to her but she described walking down the road and being abducted near to the corner of Frazier Street and East Church Street,” the report said.
The victim had bruises on her left cheek near her eye and her shirt was torn from the collar down.
Investigators went to the Frazier Street address and took photos of the crime scene.
Officers did not make contact with anyone at the home.
Ropes and the gag used on the victim were recovered at the hospital and were placed into evidence at the Greeneville Police Department.