Chayna Danielle Waddell, 30, 5175 Dulaney Road, was charged Saturday morning by sheriff’’s deputies with aggravated burglary and theft from a building after allegedly entering a stranger’s house in the 600 block of Twin Barns Road.
The occupant came home about 11 a.m. Saturday and heard the bathroom fan on. Waddell was found in the bathroom, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report.
Waddell told the resident that she and her boyfriend were “working on the house” before running into nearby woods with a knife in her hand, the report said.
Waddell was wearing the victim’s clothing. She was found hiding behind the house.
A hat, boots, knife, hoodie and cigarettes were taken from the home.
Waddell was held on $11,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.